Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.64.

EFX opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$499.51 million and a PE ratio of -22.83. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

