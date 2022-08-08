Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Issued By National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$865.00 million.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
