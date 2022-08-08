Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Target Price at $30.75

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. Verano has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Verano will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.