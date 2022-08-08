Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $18.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Vonage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

