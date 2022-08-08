Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target at $15.21

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

