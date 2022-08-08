Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $57.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.7 %

HWC stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $7,614,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $7,451,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

