Brokerages Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT at $46.60

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fraport from €29.00 ($29.90) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.70) to €51.00 ($52.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.52) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.