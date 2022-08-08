Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.