Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

