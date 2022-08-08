Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 10th

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, August 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

Greenlane Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. On average, analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

About Greenlane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Further Reading

