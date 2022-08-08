Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Meihua International Medical Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

