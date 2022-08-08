Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Meihua International Medical Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies
