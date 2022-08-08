A SPAC I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 15th

A SPAC I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. A SPAC I Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of A SPAC I Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASCAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get A SPAC I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCAU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.