Bird Construction (BDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.