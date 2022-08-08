Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$35.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.95. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hydro One Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

