Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$35.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.95. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
