BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

