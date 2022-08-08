Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Jack in the Box has set its FY22 guidance at $5.80-$6.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

