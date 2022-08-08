Capreit (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$246.63 million for the quarter.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
