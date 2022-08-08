Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

