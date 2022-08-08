Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.89 billion.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$23.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$45.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.58. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.28 and a 52 week high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$365,646.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,227.15. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,621.20. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$365,646.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$295,227.15.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

