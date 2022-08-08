High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$355.85 million.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.60. The firm has a market cap of C$413.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,891.37. Insiders have purchased 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $973,561 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

