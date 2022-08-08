Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post earnings of 1.33 per share for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.36-5.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 56.69 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 47.63 and its 200-day moving average is 52.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.