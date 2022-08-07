Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 94,381 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,381 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $203,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343,591 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

