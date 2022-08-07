Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 25,812 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 41,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.97.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

