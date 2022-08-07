Tenret Co LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 118,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $368.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

