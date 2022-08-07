The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

