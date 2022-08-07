Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.38. The stock has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

