The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

