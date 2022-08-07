Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.