Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

