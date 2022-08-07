Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,213,000 after buying an additional 343,591 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.