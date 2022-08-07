Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.6% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,479,000 after buying an additional 573,006 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

