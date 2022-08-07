SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

