Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.