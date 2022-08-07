3,276 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $368.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

