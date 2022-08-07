Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $331.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

