Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 482 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.81 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

