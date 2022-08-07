Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.