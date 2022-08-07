Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in MetLife by 27.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 122,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 23.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 74.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 62.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

MET opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

