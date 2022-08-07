Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

ED opened at $97.19 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

