Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,751 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.