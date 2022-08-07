Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.71.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

