Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

