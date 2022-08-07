Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

