Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.