Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

