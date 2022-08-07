Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NET. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.30.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $74.24 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

