M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after buying an additional 30,474 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $102.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

