Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 102,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.57 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

