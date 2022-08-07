McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $346.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.85.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.