Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 121.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $8,630,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 422.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.0 %

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

WBA opened at $38.99 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

